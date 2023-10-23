Port Macquarie News
Possible link between ute and suspicious Hat Head and Crescent Head bushfires

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:38pm, first published October 24 2023 - 8:28am
Police have released details of a vehicle seen on the day the Belmore River fire started with a strike force now investigating if the blaze is linked to others in the Kempsey Shire.

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

