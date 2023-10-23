Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mystery behind delivery of Port Macquarie woman's half-eaten burger

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:56pm, first published October 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burger that arrived with bites taken out of it. Picture supplied by Marg Lohan
The burger that arrived with bites taken out of it. Picture supplied by Marg Lohan

A Port Macquarie woman has been left hungry after she claims her takeaway dinner order was delivered with a "big bite" taken out of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.