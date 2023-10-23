A Port Macquarie woman has been left hungry after she claims her takeaway dinner order was delivered with a "big bite" taken out of it.
Marg Lohan said she ordered her family dinner from Burger Urge on Sunday night, October 22.
"It was my daughter's birthday so we thought neither of us would cook and we would get takeout," she said.
They decided to get their meal delivered by Menulog as they had been out all day and had had a couple of drinks.
Ms Lohan said the food had been picked up from the restaurant in a short amount of time by the Menulog delivery driver, but that it then took "a long time" until the food was "dumped" on her front porch.
"We ordered it around 6.20pm and we were still waiting for it over an hour later," she said.
"We had the front door open and we just had the food dumped on the porch and the delivery driver took off."
Ms Lohan said she noticed the seals on the paper bag had been ripped, but she didn't think much of it until she unwrapped her burger.
"When I opened my burger it had two massive bites taken out of it," she said.
Ms Lohan then rang Burger Urge to let them know of the incident.
"There isn't much [Burger Urge] can do, once the delivery driver picks up the food it's out of their hands," she said.
"The manager I spoke to at Burger Urge was really sweet and said she would put in a complaint to Menulog on my behalf.
"This is in no way having a go at Burger Urge who have no control over deliveries."
Ms Lohan also directly contacted Menulog herself and put in a complaint.
"Menulog has sent me a $20 voucher, but I'm hoping to receive a full refund as well," she said. "They have also said they are going to investigate it."
A social media post by Ms Lohan about the incident has resulted in hundreds of comments from residents.
"Is this legit?" one person commented.
"Absolutely disgusting, so sorry this has happened to you," another said.
Ms Lohan said she has ordered food via Menulog previously and has never had an issue.
The Port News has contacted Menulog for comment.
