Land and property owners affected by the bushfires around Kempsey and the Hastings Valley can now apply for disaster assistance payments.
In a joint statement, the Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and the Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, said the offer of financial support is in response to the fires that have engulfed homes and properties since October 16.
Payments will be jointly funded under Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery funding arrangements.
Mr Conaghan said the funding will help those in the most immediate need.
"It's been a difficult two weeks for many of our rural communities across the Mid North and North Coast," he said.
"While the phenomenal efforts of our emergency services teams have saved hundreds of buildings and livelihoods, we have inevitably seen properties and houses destroyed and damage to equipment, roads and fencing.
"Today's announcement means those most affected areas can now access initial funding streams while the full extent of the damage is being assessed.
"I am working closely with the state member Michael Kemp to ensure the level of funding to individuals and councils meets the ongoing needs of the community."
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp said the funding couldn't come soon enough.
"The Member for Cowper and I have been listening to the daily briefings over the past week, and I have been out as part of the local RFS crew seeing the devastation first-hand," Mr Kemp said.
"I know that this initial funding will be a welcome relief to those unable to afford essentials at this present time while they assess the full extent of damage to their properties and livelihoods.
"I will continue to monitor the needs of our community and push for appropriate funding from the relevant state ministers, and I know that Pat will be doing the same at a Federal level."
Current assistance available under the DRFA includes:
For information relating to financial assistance please contact Service NSW on 137 788 or visit nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/disaster-relief-and-support
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au.
