The Rovers' winning streak has rolled on for another week after defeating Port City Leagues by six wickets on Saturday, October 21.
The Rovers elected to bowl after winning the toss and went on to dismiss Leagues in 31 overs, before successfully chasing down the 150 required for victory.
Leagues batsman Jack Stace found his form in the game after racking up 34 runs, while vice captain Adam Broderick claimed 35 runs.
In the end, Broderick said their catching let them down.
"We dropped catches at the wrong time which cost us the game," he said.
"Our opening batters got us off to a good start for the second week in a row which was a positive sign, but we just didn't capitalise on that. "
Broderick said the team will be looking to make a strong start when they play Macquarie this weekend.
"Our focus will be on our batting this weekend," he said. "If we can score runs then we can back our bowlers to do the job.
"I personally hate focusing on negatives, but the catching will be a focus this weekend as well.
"It's going to be a tough game, but they're always enjoyable games and I love the challenge."
Rovers' new recruit Ben Pierce showcased his best form on the day, racking up the first 5fa of the season for the team.
Rovers captain Jackson Korn said it was a pleasing performance from the team.
"It was a pretty complete performance, we flowed pretty well," he said.
"Ben bowled really well. It was good to see him come into the team and do his job to take down those wickets."
Another standout performance was from Jonte Ross and Matthew Powick who put in the work at the stumps, combining for a 79-run partnership.
"That partnership saved us there as we got into a bit of a rut," Korn said. "We were in a bit of trouble, so it was good to see them click and score a few runs."
After claiming three wins on the trot, Korn said the team is settling into the competition nicely.
"We still have a few things to work on, but our team is shaping up to be pretty competitive this season," he said. "We can't complain about getting three wins in a row."
The Rovers are now gearing up to face Wauchope who have also been undefeated so far this season.
"It should be a good game," Korn said. "Both sides have a pretty young squad, so it will be good to test ourselves against them and see how we go."
Korn said the team will be looking to focus on their fielding in the lead up to the game.
"Our fielding has been a bit rough, so it will be good to tidy that up," he said.
"If we can field well, we can restrict them to a few less runs and hopefully get the win."
In other matches around the competition, Wauchope held off a late rally from Beechwood, while Macquarie accounted for Nulla by seven wickets.
