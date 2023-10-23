Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rovers defeat Port City Leagues in Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:58pm, first published October 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rovers' winning streak has rolled on for another week after defeating Port City Leagues by six wickets on Saturday, October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.