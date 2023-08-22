August 22, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Beechwood Shamrocks soar into the Hastings League grand final, while the Port Macquarie Sharks assure themselves a Group 3 finals berth after edging Taree City out of the top five.
The Beechwood Shamrocks will now join the Kendall Blues in the Hastings League grand final after they defeated the Long Flat Dragons in the semi-final on the weekend.
The game featured great defensive efforts from both sides, with the teams throwing the ball around and looking for gaps.
The Dragons edged in front with less than ten minutes to go with a penalty goal to lead 8-6.
The Shamrocks quickly returned the favour and went under the posts with only seconds left on the clock to take a 12-8 win.
The Dragons' Dennis Jones scored one try, while Ben Stewart kicked two goals. The Shamrocks' Harry Hanley claimed one try as did Nathan Nicholls. Nicholls kicked two goals.
Saturday, August 26, will feature the Hastings League grand final at the Kendall Showground, with the Kendall Blues up against the Shamrocks.
The Port Macquarie Sharks have assured themselves a Group 3 finals berth after edging Taree City Bulls out of the top 5 in their clash on the weekend.
The win hauled the Sharks into third place before finals.
The Sharks will now meet second place Port City Breakers in the semi-final at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on Sunday for their chance to play Old bar in the major semi-final. Kickoff in the first grade will be at 2.30.
Port City are coming off an impressive 56-6 demolition of the Tigers in the final round game at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
The Breakers looked premiership material against a tackle-shy Tigers side.
Meanwhile, the Wauchope Blues scraped themselves off the bottom of the Group 3 Ladder after defeating the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks.
In a game where defence wasn't a high priority, Wauchope defeated Forster-Tuncurry 46-26 at Wauchope. This leaves the Hawks in last place.
The Port Macquarie Magpies will have another crack at making the AFL North Coast grand final after falling short of victory in the semi-final against Byron Bay.
The Magpies will now face Grafton in the preliminary final in Coffs Harbour in the hope of joining Byron Bay in the grand final in two weeks time.
Port United and Camden Haven went goal for goal in their game on ther weekend, with both teams eventually walking away with 3-3 draw. Port United have the bye this weekend, while Camden Haven will face the Kempsey Saints.
Meanwhile, Port Saints also came away with a draw in their game against the Kempsey Saints after both Port and Kempsey failed to score a goal. The Saints will now take on the Macleay Valley Rangers this weekend.
The Port Macquarie Pirates are through to the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division grand final after defeating Grafton in a nail-biting semi-final on the weekend.
The Pirates will now face the Coffs Harbour Snappers in the grand final, which will be played in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, August 26.
