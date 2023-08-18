A service in Port Macquarie has commemorated the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam Veterans' Day service at the Port Macquarie cenotaph on Friday, August 18 recognised the contribution and sacrifice of those who served in Vietnam.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill said we remember the sacrifices of those who died and we say thank you to the almost 60,000 Australians who served during the 10 years of our involvement in the Vietnam War.
Peter Kable, who served in Vietnam with the 105 Field Battery, Royal Australian Artillery in 1965-1966, delivered the commemorative address.
"It is a time to honour the lives of these extraordinary servicemen and women, their service, their sacrifice, the families they have created and the contributions they have made to Australia, and the dignity with which they carried forward the Anzac spirit," Mr Kable said.
Vietnam Veterans' Day takes place on August 18, originally to acknowledge the Battle of Long Tan, which resulted in 18 Australian deaths and 24 wounded.
The day now more broadly remembers all who served in Vietnam.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
