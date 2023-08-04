Talented cricketer Murphy Hutchings has secured a place in an international junior touring squad.
The 14-year-old is set to take part in the Wanderers Australia Junior Cricket Tour to England and France in mid-2024.
Murphy said she was shocked and excited.
"It means a lot to me and it makes me feel more confident in myself," she said.
There will be games against top clubs, schools and representative county teams across England.
The experience will also include a tour of Lord's cricket ground, known as the home of cricket, or The Oval in south London, sightseeing in London, and a tour to the World War I battlefields of the Somme, before finishing in Paris.
Other highlights include attending an international match and receiving expert coaching.
Murphy is looking forward to the tour and further developing her skills.
"Everyone has different tips and tricks, and I will definitely improve with that [knowledge]," she said.
North Coast female youth academy coach Kate Jackson described Murphy as a talented up-and-comer from the area.
"She is an asset to have in any team so the Wanderers will be lucky to have her," Kate said.
She said taking part in the Wanderers Australia Junior Cricket Tour will give Murphy exposure to different conditions and different wickets, as well as a chance to network with like-minded players.
Murphy's talent on the cricket field was first identified at school level and she progressed from there.
The Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus student, who plays club cricket for Wauchope, is part of winter academies and will represent the North Coast and Mid North Coast in their respective tournaments.
Murphy is showing her versatility as an all-rounder with skill as a wicket keeper, bowler, batter and in the field.
Her ultimate goal is to play for Australia in the Women's Ashes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.