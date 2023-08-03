Kenny's surf report: the legends behind our Surfing Museum

August 4, 2023: This is Part 1 of two special columns, aimed at helping to promote the Port Macquarie Surf Museum.
In the early days, myself, along with Bobby Rosenbaum and Fred Middleton, were part of the Flynns Beach nippers.
We surfed on rubber surf planes, which were about one metre long, or we body surfed with flippers.
When I was about 13, a guy named Ted Bourke made wooden surf skies in his garage on Hill Street and I would go help him sand, glue and nail the wooden parts together around 1961/62.
I wonder if anyone has one hanging around in the garage, or has them hanging on the wall in their shed? I'm sure the surfing museum would love a lend of them.
My next recollection is when I tried stand up surfing and purchased my first board from the legendary "Crispy" for $35.
He also had a board shop on Hill Street up near Owen Street.
My board was 9ft 6inch long; "a real log" as they would say.
I lived on Granite Street just down from the Hill Street Shop and had to carry this board to Towns Beach every day.
It sure did stretch my arm out; I was only 14 at the time.
After a few weeks back and forth, I arranged to leave the board at the Allam's Family in their carport at the top of Lord Street.
Derek is still alive and kicking and we often share memories of the early days. He is in his late 80's now but still going strong.
Now down to my first surf trip to Crescent Head.
One of my mates, "Lofty" Lynch bought an old hearse and we all piled in with boards tied to the roof with rope and the rest stuffed up the middle.
There were eight of us, so not much breathing room in the back of the car.
I clearly remember to this day catching a five foot wave that lined up from the point to the beach.
Half way in I ran straight into this guy, putting a gash in his board 6 to 12 inches long.
You could say he wasn't happy but both of shrugged it off and accepted that it happened.
No point in getting into an argument with each other, these things happen we are lucky no one got hurt.
To this week surf conditions.
Friday's (August 4) swell should be increasing to 1.9 metres from the SE, with winds constantly changing from SW-SE in the morning to NW-NE in the afternoon.
Most winds will be light in the morning around 5-7 knots. In the afternoon, we may get some larger gusts up to 15 knots.
Tides will vary a lot from 0.1m low tide to 1.8m high tide. There will be a lower high tide during the night of about 1m.
Water temperature should be steady at 18-19 degrees with the best conditions being in the morning.
To the beaches. I have had good reports of good-sized waves at Lighthouse Beach during the day from mid tide onwards.
The waves have been breaking from Club Rock right down to Watonga.
Further south, both Bonny Hills and North Haven have been steady at best on the coming tide.
Townies will improve on Friday and Saturday on the mid-incoming tide.
There is a wall of sand up against the breakwall and a lot of rocks are exposed on the low tide, so be careful.
Good hunting everyone and if you get a chance, pop into the Surf Museum upstairs at Port Central which opens each day at 10am, and have a chat to the legends of Port Macquarie.
Interesting fact:
My first board (aka "The Log") weighed in at 30 pounds which is around 14kg
