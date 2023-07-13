Scholarship recipient Teresa Cochrane can't wait to learn at one of the world's best universities.
The Dunghutti Gumbaynggirr woman has been named a Charlie Perkins Scholar through the Aurora Education Foundation, which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to realise their full education and employment potential.
Miss Cochrane will move to the United Kingdom to study a Master of Philosophy in Biodiversity, Conservation and Management at Oxford University.
The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition and provides an annual stipend of £20,000 GBP.
"This scholarship is life-changing," she said.
"It is allowing me to become the person I always aspired to be and to know that it will support me so I can focus on studies without the stress of all things "life" feels so unreal.
"I look up so much to Charlie Perkins as a strong leader in the Indigenous community, and it gives me pride to represent his name and legacy."
The Aurora Education Foundation has awarded almost $800,000 worth of scholarships to seven Indigenous students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements and commitment to continuing to give back to their communities.
Aurora's CEO Leila Smith said that by affirming Indigenous achievement, excellence and leadership, these scholarships have transformed education opportunities for First Nations students.
"Twelve years ago, an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person had never graduated from Oxford or Cambridge," she said.
"Today, we've seen almost 100 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander scholars studying and teaching at these top universities." she said.
The countdown is on as Miss Cochrane prepares to move to the United Kingdom in September.
She already has a Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management (Honours) to her name through Charles Sturt University.
Miss Cochrane ultimately wants to work as a lecturer and/or researcher in Indigenous environmental science, as well as the importance of using both Indigenous and western methodologies in contemporary science.
"I want to use my knowledge and passion to protect Country through education and conservation/preservation methods," Miss Cochrane said.
Miss Cochrane grew up in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area before moving to the Gold Coast about 18 months ago.
