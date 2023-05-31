Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

MacKillop College beaten in NSWCCC open boys basketball final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MacKillop College finished with a silver medal at the NSWCCC open boys basketball. Picture supplied by Ryan Adams
MacKillop College finished with a silver medal at the NSWCCC open boys basketball. Picture supplied by Ryan Adams

MacKillop College went within a "matter of inches" of becoming the NSW Combined Catholic College open boys basketball champions on May 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.