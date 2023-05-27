Fijian centre Ratu Vasuturaga scored his first Group 3 rugby league hat-trick as Port Macquarie Sharks accounted for Wauchope Blues 32-18 at Wauchope on Saturday.
Vasuturaga was a handful in attack and asked plenty of questions of the Blues defence as the game sprung to life after an opening 40 minutes once again dominated by dropped ball.
It was so bad that Sharks coach Matt Hogan queried after full-time whether the footballs in use this year were different to previous seasons.
"I don't know what it is... is it something to do with the footies? I think we might have to get sponsored by Grippa," Hogan said.
In truth, the match was difficult to watch at times, but the Sharks will gladly take the two competition points which momentarily elevated them to third on the ladder.
"We have so much more scope left in us," Hogan said.
"We do this and we do that on the training paddock, so it's a matter of delivering it. Thank God it's still only May... the time will come."
Hogan felt the handling errors that continue to plague his side could be attributed to ghosts of the past. The Sharks haven't won a Group 3 premiership since 2018.
"Sometimes it's a recurrence of previous weeks and sometimes the demons come back to haunt the minds of the players. One person does it (drops a ball) and the next fella tries to hold the ball too much and then it's a domino effect."
Port Macquarie were always in control of the match with the Fijian centre pairing of Vasutaraga and Rusiatee Qalitaa impressive on the edges.
"Our Fijian boys are still finding their way as well, but it's a step in the right direction. It's a win - an ugly win - but we'll take it," Hogan said.
"Any win is a good win, but it's not good for the coaches grey hair and I'm getting too much of that."
Wauchope captain Mat Bird felt his team showed signs of improvement in the six-tries-to-three defeat although their ball control was again disappointing.
"We just need to start treating that footy like gold and I think we'll start to turn teams around more and get on the front foot and come out with the dub (win)," he said.
"We're getting that little bit better each week and we're ripping in for each other."
It was the Blues fifth-straight loss and left them languishing in second-last position.
"It's a struggle this season, but we've got all those young kids there," Bird said.
"We just want to keep showing up each week and doing the best for those fellas so we leave the club in a good spot when we're gone."
Fullback Reuben Trick, centre Elijah Coles and halfback Will Ramsey were arguably the Blues best along with their captain.
"There were boys out there having a crack," Bird said.
