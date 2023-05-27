Port Macquarie News
Ratu Vasuturaga scores hat-trick in Port Macquarie Sharks' Group 3 victory

By Paul Jobber
May 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Port Macquarie Sharks centre Ratu Vasuturaga scored a hat-trick in their 32-18 win over Wauchope. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie Sharks centre Ratu Vasuturaga scored a hat-trick in their 32-18 win over Wauchope. Picture by Paul Jobber

Fijian centre Ratu Vasuturaga scored his first Group 3 rugby league hat-trick as Port Macquarie Sharks accounted for Wauchope Blues 32-18 at Wauchope on Saturday.

