Tom Jenkins to take the lead at Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park

Updated May 30 2023 - 2:22pm, first published May 27 2023 - 1:30pm
Tom Jenkins is poised to take the lead after the fourth round of the Fox Superflow mountain bike series. Picture by Paul Jobber
Defending Australian Series champion Tom Jenkins has taken the lead after the completion of the fourth round of the Fox Superflow mountain bike series in Port Macquarie.

