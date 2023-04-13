Port Macquarie News
'A lovely flight': first Bonza passengers arrive in Port Macquarie from the Sunshine Coast

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
The first Bonza passenger flight from the Sunshine Coast arrives at Port Macquarie Airport. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
Passengers were full of praise after low-cost airline Bonza's inaugural flight from the Sunshine Coast touched down in Port Macquarie.

