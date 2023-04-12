Lord Howe Island residents remain vigilant after myrtle rust infestation

Lord Howe resident Jack Shick says he remains worried myrtle rust might invade the island again and pose a threat to the survival of the island's endemic species.
The southern walking tracks of the Permanent Park Preserve recently reopened to the public, after they were forced to close temporarily in March, due to the spread of the fungal disease.
Myrtle Rust was first discovered on the island on February 3.
Lord Howe Island Board chief executive officer Suzie Christensen said the disease is highly infectious as it produces thousands of spores that remain viable for up to three months. The spores are readily spread by wind, rain splash, human activity and animals.
Mr Shick is a fifth generation islander who runs walking tours for visitors up Mount Gower and fishing charters on the island.
He has been trained, along with other islanders on how to identify myrtle rust since the outbreak.
Many non-native trees on Mr Shick's property were poisoned to mitigate any potential spread of the myrtle rust.
However, he said this was a necessary step in order to ensure the protection of the island's unique ecology.
Mr Shick said the island has been experiencing high winds for the past week and he's concerned myrtle rust could come back.
"It's a worry," he said.
According to NSW DPI, myrtle rust is caused by the exotic fungus Austropuccinia psidii and is native to South America.
It was first detected in Australia in April 2010 in NSW, and spread rapidly to other parts of Australia.
Myrtle rust is already affecting more than 380 Australian species, with 16 species predicted to become extinct within a generation and many more are in decline.
Myrtle rust was also found on Lord Howe Island in 2016 but it was contained to one location and eliminated quickly.
Lord Howe Island Board chair Atticus Fleming said dealing quickly with the myrtle rust infestation was important, given the serious risk it poses to the island's world heritage values and nature-based tourism industry.
"The good news is that the response effort has been implemented rapidly and effectively," he said.
"Over 4000 susceptible plants have been mapped in the settlement area, preventative spraying has been carried out, rigorous hygiene protocols to enter the Permanent Park Preserve are in place and additional staff are at key entry points to educate walkers and monitor compliance."
The Lord Howe Island Board thanked the community for its assistance and cooperation.
NSW DPI Forestry's Leader Forest Health and Biosecurity, Dr Angus Carnegie said global interconnectedness is increasing the risk of new threats to Australia's irreplaceable biological heritage - exotic plant and animal diseases to which native Australian biota may have no adaptive resistance.
"Myrtle rust is a threat of this type," he said.
"This plant disease, caused by an introduced fungal pathogen, affects plant species in the Myrtle family (Myrtaceae), which includes paperbarks, tea trees, eucalypts, and lillypillies."
