Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sewage spill impacts the Hastings River's Easter oyster production

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lot of locations on the Mid North Coast won't be able to supply oysters to Easter customers. Picture by Ruby Pascoe.
A lot of locations on the Mid North Coast won't be able to supply oysters to Easter customers. Picture by Ruby Pascoe.

A Hastings River sewage spill has forced Port Macquarie oyster farmers to halt their operations prior to Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.