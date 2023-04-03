What's biting: Easter weekend looking good for fishos

For most of us we are about to enjoy a four-day long weekend and Easter is usually a great time of the year for fishing, enjoying fresh seafood and eating plenty of chocolate.
Let's just hope for some good weather and some great angling action is had by all.
Despite the brackish water in the local rivers over the last few weeks, there has been some great angling on offer. School mulloway have been simply fantastic in the Hastings and Macleay rivers, with many local fishos enjoying the action on light tackle.
Best results have been achieved along the break walls, bridge pylons and reef structures. Flathead have also been active from these same locations, with live bait and mullet strips all readily taken. Those throwing lures are also again seeing success, predominately on the run-in tide when the water clarity is at its best.
On the luderick front, they were a bit quiet over the past week in the Hastings River, but a few nice fish were taken around the break walls in the Camden Haven, with cabbage and green weed flies both accounting for quality fish. For crabbing enthusiasts, a few nice mud crab catches were reported in the Hastings and Macleay Rivers throughout the week.
Off the beaches, there are good numbers of bream and tailor about, although with the large swell during the week made fishing the more exposed locations difficult. If the swell lies down this weekend, the moon and tides are optimum for a beach mulloway expedition.
The southern end of the Lighthouse in Port Macquarie, in front of Lake Cathie and North Haven would all be worth prospecting.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers remain solid for this time of year, although conditions have limited safe access to many ledges over the past week. Bream and luderick numbers have also been consistent, with the more protected locations around South West Rocks and Port Macquarie fishing well.
Drummer will also be worth chasing as soon as the swell backs down, particularly if you can locate any well washed-out locations.
Offshore action is still firing at South West Rocks with Grassy Head providing a consistent number of spotted mackerel for fishos who managed to catch live bait. Snapper will be well worth chasing over the long weekend on both bait and plastics, particularly from the inshore reefs. Plomer Bay will be worth prospecting for spanish mackerel and cobia, with longtail and mac tuna also likely to be about.
Wider out, the FADs are still producing a steady stream of Mahi Mahi with water temperature averaging twenty-four degrees.
This week's fishing photo is of Port Macquarie local Brodie Thorn. Last week Brodie was spearfishing Port Macquarie FAD with skipper Roland Loumeau when a school of striped marlin appeared, Brodie took the once in a lifetime opportunity to spear his first ever marlin. The beautiful fish was processed and has fed a lot of local families. My favourite way of eating marlin is from the smoker with some crackers, you can't beat it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
