What's biting: Easter weekend looking good for fishos

This week's fishing photo is of Port Macquarie local Brodie Thorn. Last week Brodie was spearfishing Port Macquarie FAD with skipper Roland Loumeau when a school of striped marlin appeared, Brodie took the once in a lifetime opportunity to spear his first ever marlin. The beautiful fish was processed and has fed a lot of local families. My favourite way of eating marlin is from the smoker with some crackers, you can't beat it.