Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Recycling gets the green light in Port Macquarie with opening of new Return and Earn automated depot

By Newsroom
March 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's new automated Return and Earn depot opened on Monday, March 13. Picture by Lindsay Moller Productions

Recycling just became easier for Port Macquarie residents, with the opening of the Return and Earn automated depot on Jindalee Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.