Wauchope couple Nick Mckechnie and Elenya Dixon want to keep travelling around Australia for as long as they can.
They recently bought a new caravan to house themselves and their three sons, and are currently in South Australia.
The family are aiming to travel around WA. They haven't been able to travel into the state previously due to the COVID pandemic, having children and buying a new caravan.
They set off in January after Elenya gave birth to their youngest child - Ollie.
The couple have three children Lennox (three-years-old), Finley (21 months) and Ollie (12 weeks).
They say travelling with children is tough but the good parts outweigh the negative aspects - including not getting much sleep.
"Some days are better than others," Elenya said.
Nick and Elenya are far away from family support.
"You never get a break, which I think is the hardest thing," Elenya said.
However, the couple say they wouldn't change anything.
The boys enjoy exploring waterholes, swimming at the beach and riding in the boat to fish.
"They learn a heap on the road," Nick said.
At the time they had $20,000 in their bank account, a rooftop tent and a boat.
When they first started travelling they stuck to a budget and worked when they needed to.
However, they don't have a budget anymore because it was taking the fun out of their travels.
They do a lot of free camping, so majority of their money goes towards fuel and food.
"We're still pretty open to working but it's just a matter of when," Elenya said.
They own two houses in Wauchope and are aiming to sell one so they can fund their trip further.
"Doing what we love with the boys while they're still young," Elenya said.
"Tomorrow is not guaranteed and we can't take money to the grave, so we'll use it while we can."
The couple have a YouTube channel which has over 12,000 subscribers, where they document their journey and experiences as a family.
All their challenges are recorded, including getting bogged at times.
"It probably not the most fun when you get bogged," Nick said.
"You look back on it after and laugh."
The couple encourage other people to take the plunge into travel life, if they are tossing up whether or not to do it.
"If you don't enjoy it you just go home and continue on with your life," Nick said.
"There's a whole world out there and it's pretty cool, rather than just sitting in the same spot all the time."
