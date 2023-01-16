Lives have been saved over the busy summer season thanks to the actions of Port Macquarie Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) lifeguards.
Nick Rickwood and Mitch Atherton have assisted in emergency rescues which have happened after patrolled hours, or when they've been off duty.
Nick was doing a training run along Town Beach a few days before Christmas, when he saw people in trouble at Port Macquarie breakwall's notorious rip.
"I was running down to the breakwall, just doing a lap of the beach, and noticed four heads bobbing out," he said.
There were two children on boards who had been swept into the rip. Two women had gone into the water to help the children, but were struggling to stay afloat.
The incident happened at about 5.30pm, 30 minutes after lifeguards had officially packed up for the day.
Nick said it's instinctive for lifeguards to have eyes on that location, because they know how dangerous it can be if people aren't aware of the strong currents.
Nick put his training into action and signaled to a surfer on the beach that he was going to help the people in trouble.
Unfortunately Nick didn't have any rescue equipment, but a local surfer came to help with a board.
Luckily all four people made it back to shore safely with assistance from Nick and a local surfer.
On Wednesday, December 28 Mitch Atherton was packing up for the day at 5pm when he was alerted to two swimmers in trouble at Watonga Rocks, Lighthouse Beach.
Watonga Rocks is located about 300 metres south of the patrolled and flagged area of Lighthouse Beach.
Mitch said there was a big swell on the day, with north-east winds. There were also two major rips - one in the middle of the beach, and the other at Watonga Rocks.
Mitch drove the All Terrain Vehicle from Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club to Watonga Rocks.
He got straight onto a board and into the water to help the man and the woman.
After the rescue, Mitch said he discovered they had been in the rip but managed to hold onto the rocks, to ensure they didn't get swept out to sea.
The woman and the man, who were aged between 17-years-old and 19-years-old, suffered only minor cuts.
"It was very fortunate that the two patients grabbed hold of the rocks," Mitch said.
"If they had been swept out in that rip, it could've been a very different situation."
Both Mitch and Nick said the 2022/2023 summer season has been incredibly busy for lifeguards.
They said it's important people read signage and listen to advice from lifeguards to ensure they can have a safe and enjoyable time at the beach.
Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Lifesaving, Joel Wiseman said the dedication volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards continue to show is a credit to their passion for beach safety.
"Our membership should be very proud of their efforts so far this summer," he said.
