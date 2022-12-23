Port Macquarie News
Watch

Dramatic video shows off-duty lifeguard and local surfer rescuing family at Port Macquarie's Town Beach

By Newsroom
Updated December 23 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The video shows a young family struggling to swim back to shore before getting rescued by an off-duty lifeguard and a local surfer.

A local bodyboarder has captured the dramatic moment a young family was rescued after being dragged out to sea off Port Macquarie's Town Beach

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.