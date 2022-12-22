Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie court hears elderly man in custody on sexual touching charges, fears for safety

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

An 89-year-old Camden Haven man charged with "aggravated sexual touching" has been denied bail after the Port Macquarie Local Court heard he feared for his safety in custody.

