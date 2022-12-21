The office of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has confirmed the death of her husband, Don.
A brief statement to media released on December 21, reads:
It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Leslie's beloved husband Don.
Don died suddenly on Monday afternoon, December 19.
Leslie is being comforted by her family and friends during this devastating time.
We ask that people respect the family's privacy as they grieve Don's passing.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to the Don Williams Junior Golf Memorial Fund: Port Macquarie Golf Club - BSB: 062-592 Account: 00480413
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.