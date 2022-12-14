Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Thunder to compete in 2023 lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Taylor in action for Wauchope Thunder in 2021. Picture by Scott Calvin

Everything old is new again at Wauchope Thunder as they prepare to re-join the lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.