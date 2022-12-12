Port Macquarie's home and business owners have been quick to answer the call to be added to the Port News' subscriber-only Christmas Lights tracker.
Just scroll down this page to access the map. Click on one of the festive icons to see the address and a reader-supplied photo. The map and the photo gallery above will be updated daily.
Everyone can upload their details for a chance to win $500 from Team Plews at Elders Port Macquarie; or vouchers from several of our local businesses. You'll find a copy of the upload form at the bottom of this story: Light 'em up: here's how to enter our Christmas lights competition
