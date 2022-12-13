Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie's rising chess star Avinav Sivaraj wins Country Junior Championship under-12s

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 14 2022 - 4:00am
Rising chess star Avinav Sivaraj has won the Country Junior Championship under-12's division. Picture by Mardi Borg

Port Macquarie's rising chess star Avinav Sivaraj has taken out the NSW Country Junior Championship in the under-12's division at the age of nine.

