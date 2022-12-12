Dunbogan breakwall works completed but warning issued over rock painting

Another vital link for a shared pathway at Camden Haven has been completed after the Dunbogan breakwall was upgraded.
Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small said she is 'absolutely ecstatic' both ends of the shared pathway (with the other end at North Haven) have been completed, but warned against people painting the Dunbogan breakwall's new rocks.
"We do not want painted rocks in the Camden Haven," she said.
"This is graffiti and those who do it will be fined."
The completion of the Dunbogan breakwall comes after the Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee secured a $2.9 million grant through the state government's Get NSW Active program to expedite the construction of the pathway's next section.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the breakwall repair works came after the structure sustained several years of storm damage.
"The repair work involved the placement of 3400 tonnes of armour rock where large storms had dislodged the breakwall armour," she said.
"It also involved replacing the gravel footpath on the crest of the breakwall with a concrete footpath.
"This has greatly improved community access to the breakwall and improved public safety."
There is also a planned $5 million upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall, however some members of the community don't want it to go ahead.
The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) engaged NSW Soil Conservation Services to undertake the $850,000 project for the Dunbogan breakwall.
The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) is responsible for the development and delivery of maritime infrastructure across NSW that supports recreational boating, fishing, tourism, and a range of other recreational and commercial activities.
