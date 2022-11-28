Port Macquarie News
The SES has called for patience after Port Macquarie's hail storm damaged homes and cars

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 4:55pm
The hail stones were big enough to damage cars and homes. Picture by Melissa King

The number of homes damaged or people needing help after Port Macquarie's sudden hail storm on Monday afternoon, November 28, had climbed to more than 100 in a matter of hours.

