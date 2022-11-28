The number of homes damaged or people needing help after Port Macquarie's sudden hail storm on Monday afternoon, November 28, had climbed to more than 100 in a matter of hours.
The State Emergency Service (SES) Port Macquarie is calling for patience as volunteers respond to each call.
Hail stones reaching 4cm in size pummelled certain parts of the town with Innes Lake and Lighthouse Beach the hardest hit.
Cars and homes were damaged, with the SES quickly flooded with calls for help.
Unit commander Michael Ward said the number of jobs is still climbing.
"The majority of jobs are for damaged roofs, skylights and sheeting," he said.
"There are a few trees down as well."
Mr Ward said crews were expected to work through the night to assist residents.
"Our crews are looking at a late night and an early morning," he said.
"We will have new crews come in tomorrow (Tuesday) to help out."
People should call 132 500 to lodge a request for assistance.
"If people do need assistance then they need to call that number and lodge their job," Mr Ward said. "That gives us a better picture of jobs we need to get to, and [it] helps us prioritise."
The warning from the Bureau of Meteorology for a severe thunderstorm was issued about 12pm.
The storm hit parts of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region at 4pm.
"It was like a horizontal band. It hit Lake Innes, The Ruins Way, Crestwood and then through to Lighthouse Beach," Mr Ward said.
"That's where most of our jobs are. The damage is quite contained to that area."
