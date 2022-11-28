Significant parks, gardens, public facilities and recreation areas are set to get priority maintenance attention over the busy summer holidays.
An influx of visitors and residents enjoying the great outdoors can put pressure on key locations and basic amenities.
Deputy mayor Adam Roberts brought the matter of summer holiday resourcing and maintenance to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's November meeting.
He said the aim was not to let some of the smaller things slip through the cracks.
The council requested its chief executive officer to ensure priority is given to adequately maintaining significant parks, gardens, public facilities and recreation/open space areas over the summer holidays.
Cr Roberts' written comments said with summer fast approaching and the expected significant rise in visitor numbers, it is incumbent on the council to ensure it ramps up resourcing and maintenance to ensure the region's key recreation areas are well maintained.
He said sometimes key areas need more regular attention to rectify issues such as mowing, rubbish removal, vegetation clearing, toilet cleaning and the need for more soap and toilet paper at a minimum.
"These are foreseen issues that can be adequately planned for and addressed through proactive measures and resource allocation," Cr Roberts said.
Cr Josh Slade agreed, saying the council needed to be completely across this matter over the summer holidays.
"One photo from an overflowing bin near a beach or a photo in one of the main parks with the grass overgrown, while families are enjoying barbecues and picnics, when posted on social media has the potential to reach hundreds, if not thousands, and hinder the cause of building confidence in the community," he said.
The council will communicate with residents about how they can report or support an issue with regards to overflowing bins, lack of maintenance or cleanliness, overgrown vegetation or grass that may need priority attention.
Cr Roberts said it is incumbent on all of us as community to get involved, to report an issue or provide support in some way.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.