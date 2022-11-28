Port Macquarie News

Ollie Zavone makes national final at School Sport Australia National Athletics Championships

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:54pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Zavone finished eighth in Australia in the 200-metre event in Brisbane on November 18. Picture by Paul Jobber

Ollie Zavone's meteoric rise through the athletics ranks saw him surprise everyone on the way to an eighth-place finish at the School Sport Australia National Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.