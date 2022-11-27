Port Macquarie News
Photos

2022 North Coast Swimming Championships return to Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 27 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the best swimmers from northern New South Wales converged on Port Macquarie on November 26 and 27 for the Swimming NSW North Coast Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.