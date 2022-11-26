Christmas has come early to Port Macquarie this year but instead of reindeer pulling a sleigh, Westport Park was met with bikers bearing gifts for this year's Salvation Army Toy Run.
Approximately 50 motorcycles travelled from Laurieton United Services Club to Port Macquarie with toys, gift cards and donations for children in need.
The Salvation Army was ready onsite with a truck at Laurieton and Port Macquarie to pick up the sacks of gifts.
The toy run, organised by the Mid North Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners Group has been running for 20 years but unfortunately had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past two years bikers opted to do 'toy drops' where toys were delivered to specific addresses in order to meet social distancing restrictions.
Now motorcycles decked with tinsel have return to the roads to give back.
Mid North Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners activities officer south Chris Jackson said that the bikers had a really good ride at the event.
"It's been two years since we did it," he said.
"I thought we might have got a few more bikes but we'll have to build it up over the next year or so and I'm sure we'll get more next time."
The amount of bikes may have been smaller than previous year but it didn't put a damper on the occasion.
The smaller group made traffic easier to navigate and the Salvation Army Truck was quickly filled with donations.
It was the first time that Captain Peter Gott from The Salvation Army attended the toy run, having moved to Port Macquarie two years ago.
He said that the energy on the day was great.
"The bikers have been so happy to get out and do this again," he said
"I'm really excited about how this can run and build again in the coming years."
Mr Jackson agreed that it was good to see everyone at the toy run.
"It feels really good," he said.
"It's good for the kids, the toys and gets support for the Salvos."
Bikers were met with mostly sunny weather for their ride and finished with a barbeque sponsored by Mid Coast Funeral and Cremation Service.
The holiday spirit touch everyone with Port Macquarie Hasting Mayor Peta Pinson pledging to donate $500 to The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.
Those wanting to donate to the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal can do so via the Port Macquarie website page or by dropping into the Salvation Army office at 10 Lord Street.
