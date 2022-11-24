It's time to get out the Christmas tree and dust off those baubles because the Port Macquarie-Hastings region is ready to flick the switch on the festive season.
We've compiled a list of community events for our Port News and Camden Haven Courier readers, which we'll make free to all over Christmas and the New Year.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will hold the annual Christmas Fair to kick-off the festive season on Friday, December 2. Council has released an itinerary of activities that is sure to keep the whole family entertained.
The Christmas Dash is the best way to head into Town Green for the fair. Park your car at one of the large carparks in West Port and make your way to the fair along the footpath - in your best Christmas outfit. There will be a prize for best dressed. There will also be food trucks and market stalls as well as entertainment and activities.
The Beechwood P & C Association will be holding a Christmas event on December 2 at the Beechwood Recreation Reserve from 3pm to 9pm. This event is for everyone, with free entry and entertainment as well as food vans. Beechwood Public School will be performing at 6pm and there's likely to be a jolly man in red showing up, too.
NRMA Mid North Coast staff are taking donations for their annual Christmas Appeal to support Hastings Neighbourhood Services, which assists families, younger and older people, and disadvantaged groups in the Wauchope, Port Macquarie and Laurieton region. NRMA offices in those towns are the collection points for donations of new toys and non-perishable food and personal items, to be added to hampers. Donations will be accepted until Monday, December 12.
Camden Haven Community at 3 will hold a Christmas lunch for the homeless and lonely on Wednesday, December 21 at 3pm behind the Laurieton United Services Club. For more information, call the organisation's chairman Theo Hazelgrove on 0438 358 057.
