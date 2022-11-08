Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne on November 12 and 13. Everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens that will be open to the public. Gardenista is a festival of gardens but offers much more by way of local food, art and community events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Be transported into a world of incredible pieces presented by the Hastings Fine Art Society. This visual showcase of history, art and culture, highlighting the beauty of the Mid North Coast, is on display at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey until November 13.
Head back to the 1980s when rock star wannabe Robbie Heart is New Jersey's most in-demand wedding singer. That's until he's left standing at the altar and decides to ruin every wedding he plays at from that point. Directed by Hamish Keddie with Paul Bishop the Assistant Director, the Wedding Singer is on at the Players Theatre in Lord Street Port Macquarie until November 20. Tickets from the Players Theatre
Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
