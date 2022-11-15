The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
It takes a special kind of person to remain calm in an emergency.
That's exactly how Imojen Enfield described her response during a rescue at Town Beach's breakwall on Saturday, November 12.
The 15-year-old is an experienced surfer and was about to take her last wave into shore at dusk, when she heard cries for help.
She turned her surfboard towards the breakwall, where she saw two people climbing up out of the surf onto the rocks.
However, a third person was still in the water - and struggling to keep his head above the surface.
"He was not in a good state," she said.
Imojen didn't hesitate and went to the young boy's aid.
She gave him her surfboard to lie on, so he could rest.
"We were only few metres off the wall, so it was lucky the waves didn't wash us [onto the rocks]," she said.
"We were lucky with what the conditions were, as it could've ended a lot worse."
Imojen's board was too small for her to paddle herself and the boy to the safety of the sand.
"I didn't feel stressed at all because I knew we were both afloat," she said.
"Even if we were out there a little while...we were going to be fine.
"As soon as I knew he was stable, it wasn't too stressful."
Imojen said she was grateful to her friend Toby Holley who came and helped get herself and the young boy back to shore.
Imojen's mum Loren said she's very proud of her daughter, who she described as being grounded and humble.
"She has a huge heart, is so kind and compassionate," she said.
According to the Surf Life Saving Australia beachsafe website, Town Beach is the most popular beach in Port Macquarie owing to its location near the centre of town, however it is also a potentially hazardous beach because of its proximity to rocks and the Hastings River mouth.
People are asked not to swim in the river, because it is deep and has strong currents.
There is a patrolled section of the southern end of the beach, where people are asked to swim between the red and yellow flags.
People can visit beachsafe.org.au or download the BeachsafeApp, to find patrolled locations and up-to-date beach conditions.
Imojen has been selected to compete in the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at North Stradbroke Island, Queensland. She'll travel there on November 25.
She said she's been working on her 'mental game' and will try to stay positive during the heat rounds of the competition.
