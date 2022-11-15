Port Macquarie News
Good News

Young surfer Imojen Enfield's actions praised in emergency rescue at Town Beach

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Imojen Enfield didn't hesitate to offer her board to someone in trouble in the water near the breakwall at Town Beach. Picture by Liz Langdale

The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.