Seth Legge, 20, pleaded guilty to affray and recklessly wounding after he headbutted and punched a man during an incident outside the Settlers Inn Hotel on September 17, 2021.
The 20-year-old appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on November 9.
Magistrate Darcy described the offences as "serious".
Court documents show Legge went to the Settlers Inn Hotel in Port Macquarie on Friday, September 17, 2021 for an 18th birthday party.
A group of young people known to some of the partygoers also attended the venue about 4.30pm, but did not interact with Legge and his group of friends.
When the venue began closing about 10pm, Legge and his friends stole one Vodka Cruiser bottle from the hotel.
The group was ushered from the premises and made its way into the carpark, where the other group that had been at the hotel was gathered.
Legge observed this group was in possession of alcohol, which had been purchased from the bottle shop, and called out for them to "give us a roadie".
The two groups then began yelling at each other. The situation escalated and resulted in Legge headbutting one person and punching him in the area of his left eye.
The victim sustained a three centimetre cut, which bled heavily and required stitches.
A friend of the victim attempted to de-escalate the situation and ran towards the security guards at Settlers Inn for assistance.
The security guards then escorted Legge and his group of friends from the premises.
At 2.10pm on September 22, 2021, Legge attended the Port Macquarie Police Station at the request of police.
He was asked about his involvement in the assault and was then placed under arrest and charged.
In her sentencing remarks on November 9, Magistrate Darcy said the affray and reckless wounding charges are serious offences.
"The victim sustained an injury that required stitches, as well as other injuries," she said. "The incident was something that did not need to occur."
Magistrate Darcy said the situation "escalated quickly".
"It appears the reckless wounding was spur of the moment when you headbutted and punched the victim in the head. He did bleed heavily and had a swollen lip and sore tooth," she said. "Which is just below the mid-range of seriousness."
Magistrate Darcy also highlighted that these types of offences are common in the community.
"It did occur outside a licensed venue," she said. "These types of offences are prevalent in the community and sentencing needs to send a message to the community that these types of violent offences will be dealt with appropriately to deter others."
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Legge's young age and lack of prior criminal record when handing down the sentence.
"However, for the affray and reckless wounding, I have carefully considered whether a sentence of imprisonment is required," she said.
For the reckless wounding offence, Legge has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of nine months to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He is also required to complete 100 hours of community service work and has been placed on a community corrections order to be on good behaviour for a period of 18 months, for the affray offence.
