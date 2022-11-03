*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
The man, whose name has not been released, was knocked over and attacked by the 'roo on Apanie Road, Lake Innes, on Tuesday November 1.
He told emergency crews that he was walking to his shed.
The man sustained cuts over his head, arms and legs as well as a dislocated shoulder while trying to fight off the kangaroo.
NSW Ambulance attended to the man after a witness had wrapped towels around his wound to control the bleeding.
"This would've been a really frightening experience for the patient and acts as a reminder to the public wildlife can be unpredictable," NSW Ambulance paramedic Cameron Maher said.
The man was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with the Mid North Coast Local Health District saying that he is to be discharged from hospital on Thursday (November 4).
