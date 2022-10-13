An investigation is underway into the cause of how the above ground Learn to Swim pool at the Port Macquarie Olympic Swimming Pool precinct malfunctioned during a lesson.
Two swim teachers and seven young students were using the indoor pool on Monday (October 10) morning when it's believed the lining came loose, spilling water and sending "screaming kids everywhere", one mother told the Port News.
The Port Macquarie Olympic Swimming Pool is owned by council and managed by The Y NSW.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager community Lucilla Marshall said there were no injuries to any of the students, but one teacher sustained minor abrasions.
"We have done welfare checks on all of the people who were in the pool at the time and will continue to do that," she said.
The Learn to Swim lessons are now unable to operate due to the incident on Monday, with council and The Y NSW looking at ways to reschedule lessons.
"The lining in the pool used in the Learn to Swim programs failed on Monday morning and that pool is now unable to be used," Ms Marshall said.
"Council is working with The Y NSW, who are the contractors for the pool, around what we can do to make sure we do have that Learn to Swim Program available."
Ms Marshall said the program will make use of the 50-metre and 25-metre pool in the interim until council can finalise what works are required on the above ground pool.
"The above ground pool is not a council asset, it was put there originally by a previous contractor of the pool and we're looking at what that means for the future," she said.
The Y NSW released a statement in response to the incident on Monday and said they are remaining in contact with all involved to ensure their health and wellbeing.
"The Y NSW prides itself on excellence in service provision to young people in our community and the health and wellbeing of participants is our highest priority," the statement said.
"All relevant authorities have been informed and an investigation into the cause of the incident has begun."
Council is currently moving forward with plans for a new aquatic centre in Port Macquarie.
A number of ways forward were put to councillors, including fixing the issues at the current 60-year-old pool.
"There was another minor incident [at the pool] with the lights where we had some creatures chew through some wires which caused some issues, but that has now been resolved," Ms Marshall said.
"We do have contingencies in place if there is more of this kind of infrastructure failure."
Councillors made the unanimous decision to move ahead with plans for the new aquatic facility at the September Ordinary Council Meeting.
"The current pool is showing its age and is leaking water at a significant rate," Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts said at the time.
