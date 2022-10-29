*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
An allegedly stolen red Holden Commodore ute has been seized for forensic investigation after it was abandoned by its driver following an early morning police pursuit in Port Macquarie.
A spokesperson for Mid North Coast Police said officers were patrolling Lake Road around 2:40am Saturday, October 29, when they spotted a car travelling at high speed.
Police attempted to get the driver to pull over, but the vehicle sped off, with police engaging in its pursuit.
The stolen ute reached speeds of up to approximately 110km/h while travelling in areas with a 50km/h speed limit.
The vehicle was later found abandoned on Everard Street with the driver having fled the scene.
Police patrolled the area with dogs and have seized the vehicle but the driver is yet to be found.
The ute had been stolen from Leanda Street on Friday October 28, between approximately 6:30pm and 7pm.
Anyone with any information that may assist with this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Port Macquarie Police on (02) 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
