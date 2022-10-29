Port Macquarie News

Police use dogs to search for driver of dumped stolen ute after pursuit in Port Macquarie

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 29 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The allegedly stolen ute was abandoned on Everard Street following a police pursuit in the early morning. Picture by Emily Walker

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.