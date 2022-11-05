*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Joy Hurrell first entered cakes in the Comboyne Show in 1979 and she hasn't missed a year since.
Add to that decades as a steward and Joy is one of the community faces dedicated to the show's ongoing success.
Oxley MP Melinda Pavey presented Joy with life membership to Comboyne Show Association in recognition of her more than 40-year commitment as a steward. The presentation took place at the 2022 October show.
"To me, life membership is about being involved in something for years that you are passionate about, that you enjoy doing and you like to support," Joy said.
"Life membership is something that is a real achievement."
Joy had a great mentor in her late mother-in-law Beryl. She followed in Beryl's footsteps to support the show, both as an entrant and a steward.
She recalls when the cake entries stretched from one side of the pavilion hall to the other.
"I entered because that's what people do, and for seven years, I didn't win anything in the cake section," Joy said.
But Joy persevered and she hasn't looked back. She was named the most successful overall exhibitor in the arts pavilion hall at the 2022 show.
Joy, in her various steward roles over the years, learnt from the judges and shared that information. She continues to encourage others.
"From my experience of cakes for those seven years when I didn't win anything, I think people need to know how to improve their cakes for the show," she said.
A cake club is a novel way to do just that. Joy's twist on a book club, which she plans to launch in January, the cake club will promote baking skills, encourage people to enter the show and realise just how much fun it can be.
Each person will use the same recipe to cook a cake, then bring the final product to a get together to talk about the baked goods.
Joy prepares before the show each year to ensure her entries are ready for the big event.
"My thought is you need to fill your section up, whether you win or not," she said. That means show supporters see a good range of entries.
Over the years, Joy has entered a long list of categories from plain scones to pumpkin scones, muffins, jam drops, Anzac biscuits, chocolate cakes, banana cakes, sponge cakes, fruit cakes and sultana cakes.
Joy's cake making tips are patience, coupled with ensuring the cake tin lining is perfect. With experience, comes knowledge of what each cake should look like.
The Hurrell household is never without baked treats. Her grandchildren put in orders for their favourite cakes.
Joy is also a life member of Comboyne Public School P&C, and cooks for the luncheon held after the Anzac Day service.
