Road conditions in Greater Port Macquarie have been added to Live Traffic NSW

By Newsroom
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Live Traffic NSW shows flood warnings and road hazards along with existing road cameras

Updates for roads in the Greater Port Macquarie area are now available on the NSW Government's Live Traffic website and its associated mobile app.

Local News

