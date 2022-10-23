Updates for roads in the Greater Port Macquarie area are now available on the NSW Government's Live Traffic website and its associated mobile app.
Twenty-two local government areas were added to the service earlier this week, including Port Macquarie and Kempsey.
The expansion came just ahead of the heavy rain that has closed roads and bridges in some parts of the Mid North Coast.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said that the new technology improves the reach and detail of information on Live Traffic NSW.
"During emergencies like floods or bushfires, Live Traffic NSW will be the go-to for motorists to help them make informed decisions and travel safely.
"By 2024, we're aiming to have Live Traffic capture every road across every council in the state."
The technology is a response to feedback from regional communities and recommendations from the report into the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.
The initial 22 LGAs were chosen in consultation with the NSW Police, Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service.
They are Ballina, Bellingen, Bega, Byron, Central Darling, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Gwydir, Inverell, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Lismore, Maitland, MidCoast, Moree Plains, Nambucca Valley, Port Macquarie Hastings, Richmond Valley and Tamworth.
A backend portal into Live Traffic NSW called OneRoad allows councils to feed in their data so that road impacts across local and state roads are in the one place.
LGAs will continue to come onboard in stages, with the priority given to the regional councils who have been impacted most by bushfires and floods.
Live Traffic NSW data is available on the Transport for NSW Open Data Hub for thirdparty apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze and TomTom.
