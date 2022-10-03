The area's activities and natural attractions continue to be tourist drawcards during the school holidays.
Sydneysiders Sophia and Mat Evans, and five-year-old Albert and Louis, two, are on a week-long holiday in Port Macquarie.
They visited Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for the first time on Monday, October 3.
"It's a great organisation, and particularly after the bushfires, we wanted to visit and make a donation," Ms Evans said.
The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital team is committed to rescuing and rehabilitating koalas and habitat conservation and restoration.
The Evans family is also attracted to the area's beaches and the coastal walk with its beautiful scenery after spending several holidays here with extended family.
"We spend most of our time at the beach and watching the whales," Ms Evans said.
"It's a getaway from the hustle and bustle of Sydney."
Shellharbour residents Rob, Charlene, Tahlia and Cooper Hill are visiting the Mid-North Coast with Charlene's parents Lynn and Geoff Ingate.
They are making day trips from their South West Rocks base to destinations including the Hastings with stops at Wauchope's Timbertown and Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
"We find attractions the kids are interested in," Rob Hill said. "And for us, we will look at day trips, so there is a little bit of both."
The Gatrick family from Penrith is amid their annual Port Macquarie holiday.
Patricia Gatrick said they liked whale watching, deep sea fishing, bowling and putt putt golf.
Their holiday accommodation offers tennis and swimming. Relaxing is also on the holiday to-do list.
"We do something every day while we are here - we make good use of the time," Mrs Gatrick said.
Port Macquarie cafes were also kept busy with tourists and residents over the October long weekend.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
