Port Macquarie News

Family-friendly attractions prove popular with tourists in Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
October 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albert and Louis Evans enjoy a visit to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The area's activities and natural attractions continue to be tourist drawcards during the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.