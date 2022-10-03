Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie cafes reap rewards from bustling holiday trade

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:00am
People filled the seats at cafes in Port Macquarie on October 3 (left). Rainforest Cafe owner Emily Scriven (right) said she would like extra staff onboard. Pictures by Liz Langdale

Bustling trade from the Labour Day public holiday has run Port Macquarie staff off their feet as they work hard to get food and drinks to their customers.

