Bustling trade from the Labour Day public holiday has run Port Macquarie staff off their feet as they work hard to get food and drinks to their customers.
I set out on the task of asking how cafe staff were coping with the school holiday trade and whether they had enough staff to meet demand.
However, four out of five cafes were too busy to chat.
At 11am seats at majority of cafes I visited were full, while staff looked under the pump while putting together food and drink orders.
There was a line-up of customers and a 15 minutes wait for food at Little Shack.
Four Espresso, Casualties Espresso, Coast Lighthouse Beach all proved to be other popular choices for the public holiday, with people taking up seats in the sun.
The Gerecci family travelled to Port Macquarie from Sydney for two days over the long weekend.
It's the family's second visit to the town.
They said their cafe and restaurant service had been positive, despite staff being under pressure with the holiday demand.
I spoke to Rainforest Cafe owner Emily Scriven who is experiencing staffing issues, which she said is common for many cafes.
"Other business owners I know, they are all struggling," she said.
"Everyone has got a job advertisement up."
She can't think of a reason as to why businesses are struggling to find workers.
"We just can't find staff, they don't seem to be here," she said.
The cafe currently employs 13 staff but ideally would like 15 or 16.
Emily said her staff are loyal and some have been with her for years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.