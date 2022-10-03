Port Macquarie experienced four seasons in one day for the public holiday on October 3.
Despite the weather fluctuations, beaches, cafes and pathways were bustling with people enjoying the holiday.
Labour Day in NSW is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in October.
The annual public holiday celebrates the arrival of the eight-hour working day, a victory for workers in the 1850s.
Cafes benefitted from the public holiday trade, with many staff too busy to stop and talk to Port Macquarie News journalist Liz Langdale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.