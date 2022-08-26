Port Macquarie will not host the 2023 NSW Junior State Cup touch football event as a result of ongoing concerns relating to drainage concerns at Tuffins Lane.
Pressure had been mounting on the NSW Touch Association for several years after the last two northern conference events had not been completed due to weather impacts on the venue.
It left general manager Dean Russell with little choice other than to move locations and take the event from Port Macquarie to Dubbo.
It brings Port's three-year hosting tenure to an early end.
"In my heart of hearts I know with what's gone on the last two years, for next year, it's the right decision," Mr Russell said.
Mr Russell also said in February that the event was sought-after, following a deluge that forced the 2022 event to be cancelled.
The writing appeared to be on the wall then.
"Any time you bring that amount of people into a town or an area with an economic impact in excess of $3 million ... councils realise the value of the event," he said.
The 2021 event also came to an early end after heavy rainfall turned the fields into ponds.
The 2023 Junior State Cup was to be the final year of a three-year contract between NSW Touch and the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
The clock is now ticking for Port Macquarie Hastings Council and Port Macquarie Touch Association to fix up the issues, or risk losing the event for good.
"It allows them the opportunity to address some of those (drainage) concerns," Mr Russell said.
"We have really strong relationships with Port Macquarie - both the council and the region - so it was disappointing having to make the decision."
The region has a long-standing relationship with NSW Touch, having hosted the Senior State Cup for more than 30 years. The junior event has been held in Port Macquarie since 2013.
Mr Russell admitted affiliates had raised concerns regarding difficulties they had with not only booking accommodation providers, but paying for what they received when the event didn't go the distance.
"It became a hard sell for parents; going to a venue knowing that if the rains came there was the likelihood that the event would be severely hampered," he said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson posted on social media that she was "saddened" by the decision.
The 2022 NSW Senior State Cup, however, will proceed as scheduled in Port Macquarie from December 2.
"There will be to change to the Seniors... we're still coming to Port Macquarie," Mr Russell said.
"It is the last year of the current tender, so we will be going out to tender later this year for all our events, both juniors and seniors. Then we'll make decisions based on what the best scenarios are for us."
