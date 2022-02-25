comment,

For the last 33 years the NSW Touch Association has formed an almost unbreakable bond with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the region. But after three-straight years of weather-affected NSW Junior State Cup tournaments, seemingly nothing has been done to alleviate the drainage issues at Tuffins Lane. A quick drive down Tuffins Lane this week saw overgrown weeds along the waterways that run through the middle of the road. Surely that would not have helped the water run away towards the river quickly enough when the decision was made on Wednesday afternoon to cancel the tournament. We simply didn't give ourselves a chance. Has Port Macquarie become complacent about the annual multi-million dollar injections into the local economy? Let's have a look at the last three years. The 2020 NSW Junior State Cup managed to achieve a finish, but it wasn't without some dramas along the way as the rain fell. Matches had to be forfeited on finals day due to chopped up fields as the competition went straight into the quarter-final stage. The flow-on effect from those three days of action where thousands of players played on sodden fields saw Tuffins Lane put out of action for months after it. Port Macquarie-Hastings touch football, oztag and cricket competitions then had to find somewhere else to go in the months after the event so they themselves could complete their seasons. Then the 2021 NSW Junior State Cup northern conference was washed out after one day of action and then the 2022 NSW Junior State Cup northern conference didn't even get to the first game. Could the cancellation of this year's event prove to be the dagger through the heart? What work has been done to the fields in three years? NSWTA general manager Dean Russell has said previously that drainage concerns surrounding the Tuffins Lane venue aren't a new phenomenon. Talks have begun between council, NSWTA and the St Agnes Catholic Church (who own the fields) although Mr Russell admitted a few weeks ago he would have liked the talks to be more advanced. Has Port Macquarie become so accustomed to the touch football community attending every year that we somehow feel there is no need to upgrade a venue that becomes waterlogged whenever there is a heavy downpour? Have we just reached the belief the State Cup will be here every year anyway that when we finally wake up and realise nothing is guaranteed in life, it might be too late? Now is not the time to be reactive. The region stands to lose millions of dollars if we continue to sit on our hands. Tuffins Lane works need to happen and they need to happen now.

