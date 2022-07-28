Passengers can look forward to direct flights between Port Macquarie and Queensland's Sunshine Coast when low-cost airline Bonza first touches down here.
Bonza's flights linking Port Macquarie and Melbourne will come next.
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said the airline was preparing for the imminent arrival of its first aircraft to Australia.
The team is working with the aim to start flying as soon as late September by progressively rolling out routes using the Sunshine Coast-based aircraft first.
"That means locals in Port Macquarie and surrounds will first be able to enjoy low-cost flights to the Sunshine Coast, and then later this year, once our Melbourne-based aircraft are ready for wheels-up, we will also offer low-cost flights to the Victorian capital," Mr Jordan said.
He said there had been a "huge and positive response" from communities all over Australia, including Port Macquarie, and Bonza looked forward to welcoming its first customers onboard.
The airline's initial route map includes 27 routes to 17 destinations.
Bonza will join Qantas, Rex, FlyPelican and Eastern Air Services in offering flights to and from Port Macquarie Airport.
Passengers will also notice upgrade work at the airport with construction of a parallel taxiway in progress.
The significant upgrade will improve safety. Other upgrade works, including resurfacing all of the general aviation pavements, will also be completed in this stage to make use of the contractor's resources and gain efficiencies for the project.
The new taxiway will enable aircraft to clear the runway sooner, limiting the risk of multiple aircraft being too close. It will also reduce potential delays.
The council operates the airport. Acting group manager commercial and business services Peter Allen said the start of construction was a huge milestone.
"This important project is a further investment into the infrastructure required by a large regional airport to ensure safe and efficient operations, in line with international standards," he said.
There will be minor disruptions to general aviation throughout the project, however these will be kept to a minimum. There will be no impact to regular passenger services.
The stage one works are expected to be completed by mid-2023, weather permitting.
This project is 50 per cent funded by the federal government with the council contributing additional funding from the Airport Reserve Fund.
