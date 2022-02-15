Port Macquarie Airport named on Bonza's inaugural route map

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bonza, Australia's only independent low-cost carrier, together with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council have announced a historic partnership that will see four new weekly flights from Port Macquarie Airport on two new routes. This is part of the largest announcement in Australia's aviation history as Bonza reveals its inaugural route map, airport bases, head office location and all-digital approach. From mid 2022, subject to regulatory approval, Bonza will operate twice weekly from Port Macquarie to both the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne. Both routes are new and currently unserviced. Port Macquarie Airport is owned and operated by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. Mayor Peta Pinson said the launch of a new low-cost airline carrier in Bonza would add significant value to Port Macquarie's booming business and tourism markets. "We welcome the announcement by Bonza to launch its new routes to both the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne from Port Macquarie, that will help service the growing demand for air travel between Queensland, Victoria and the NSW mid-north coast," Cr Pinson said. "Bonza's move to offer this low-cost airline service illustrates significant confidence in our growing region and our booming tourism and business markets. It also shows renewed faith in the re-emergence of regional airline travel following the COVID-19 pandemic. "With our region's population set to double by 2040, we've been busy planning for the future with the construction of suitable airport infrastructure to accommodate for this rapid growth. "Our long term planning and vision for the Port Macquarie-Hastings as a vibrant regional city, has seen us invest in major upgrades to our airport's runway and terminal building facility to cater for growth in new airline markets. "The new Bonza services to the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne will enhance and complement the range of airline routes and flights already available at Port Macquarie Airport, which include direct services to Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Lord Howe Island. "We look forward to welcoming Bonza and forging a strong and successful partnership with them into the future." In October last year, Bonza announced it was taking to Australian skies and promised not to fly the golden triangle between Australia's three largest cities. Now, they deliver on that promise by giving more choice to people living in regional areas, says Tim Jordan, CEO of Bonza. "With two new routes directly in and out of Port Macquarie Airport, we will be delivering on our promise to give Aussies more options for leisure travel. Not only will the flights open up new markets for the region's tourism industry, locals will have the opportunity to explore their own backyard with ultra-low fares," Mr Jordan said. He also shared Bonza's decision to go paperless with the launch of its own app saying its commitment to technology is part of a broader focus on customer experience and sustainability. "We encourage everyone to download the new app to be the first in the know for flights going on sale, fare sales, destination news and travel tips. We're also offering, via the app, the chance to win flights," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/abf8c880-b43b-4466-99ff-65f2cb39649c.jpg/r13_0_3834_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg