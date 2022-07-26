Sydney buyers snap up multi-million dollar Town Beach apartments

Work will start in the next few months on a $45 million boutique apartment development overlooking Town Beach.
Site analysis is underway leading up to the demolition of a house and small block of flats. In their place will be 15 luxury apartments, selling for up to $4m each.
Salt, which comes with basement parking, will be built at 28 William Street, Port Macquarie.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
Sydney-based contemporary private property development and project management company Harbourland is behind the development.
The project also drew on the skills of Port Macquarie's King & Campbell.
The curved building design mimics the rolling waves. The apartments will offer uninterrupted coastal views.
McGrath Projects Port Macquarie is the selling agent.
McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie principal Todd Bates said there had been strong interest in the development.
The six sales to date have been mostly from Sydney buyers.
"It is in a price range where not a lot of people make overnight decisions but we have a number of parties we are speaking actively to," Mr Bates said.
He described the location opposite Town Beach as "probably the best site in town".
"People have recognised it is the last of those sites where you can offer uninterrupted views over the water to the north," Mr Bates said.
McGrath Port Macquarie licensed agent Steve Newman said Salt would architecturally fit very nicely into the Town Beach streetscape.
Most of the sales to date have been in the $3 million to $4 million price bracket. The remaining apartments start from $2.9 million.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council approved the development application in April 2021.
Salt marks Harbourland's first foray into the regional market.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
