Man trampled by 'massive' deer outside Port Macquarie home

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:15am, first published 12:31am
John Norton out the front of his home where the incident with the deer took place. Picture: Ruby Pascoe

A Port Macquarie man has been treated in hospital after being trampled by a deer out the front of his home.

