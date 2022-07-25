Man trampled by 'massive' deer outside Port Macquarie home

A Port Macquarie man has been treated in hospital after being trampled by a deer out the front of his home.
John Norton lives in the Newport over 55s lifestyle community village and was woken by a noise outside in the early hours of Monday (July 25) morning.
"It would have been after midnight when I heard the noise. Most of the time it's kangaroos, so I got up to go and have a look because the front porch light was on," he said.
"I went around the corner of my home and here was this big male deer. He put his head down like he was going to chase me and I just rolled over and he basically stomped on me, jumped over me and kept going."
The 70-year-old was shaken following the incident and called an ambulance when he started to have convulsions.
"There's no bark off me, but I'm bruised. The main concern was my heart," he said.
Mr Norton stayed in the emergency department at Port Macquarie Base Hospital overnight for monitoring.
"They did all of the checks and everything is fine. I was very lucky.
"Emotionally it was very scary. The deer was massive."
Deer entering the village isn't uncommon, but Mr Norton said this is the first time he has experienced an incident like this.
"I have lived here for four years and usually the deer are really timid and as soon as you make noise, they bolt the other way," he said.
"That's why I'm so surprised that it attacked me."
Mr Norton has spoken with the manager of Newport Village to report the incident. He is meeting with the manager on Tuesday to speak about reporting the incident to The North Coast Local Land Services.
"Hopefully now this will lead to action because someone else is going to get hurt.
"There's been a lot of damage done recently to people's gardens, but everyone is pretty used to that here. I do hope that something can be done to keep residents safe."
