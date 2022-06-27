Mid North Coast motorists are being warned to be alert to deer as their breeding season heats up.
The North Coast Local Land Services (LLS) notes the period from June through to September is usually when residents will notice an increase in deer numbers, due to their mating season.
When it comes to vehicle collisions, it's typical to see a spike due to the breeding season.
"That's because of the movement of the deer," North Coast LLS senior biosecurity officer Mick Elliott said.
"Hormones are running high and they can become quite aggressive.
"They can move into areas where they're not normally known to be.
"They might be pushed out of another area, due to a bigger male, or they are searching for females."
North Coast LLS data shows there are about 15 vehicle collisions with deer in the region each year.
Mr Elliott said deer can feed vegetation near roads, and they can become habituated with humans and cars.
"If a deer gets a shock and decides it wants to cross the road, a vehicle is not going to be seen as a dangerous thing to it," he said.
Deer have been identified as a pest within the North Coast Regional Strategic Pest Animal Management Plan 2018 - 2023.
It comes as the Game and Feral Animal Control Act 2002 regulations were suspended as they relate to hunting wild deer for the Local Government Areas of Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Nambucca Valley and Coffs Harbour
"It has made control much easier and has enabled a lot more people to control deer on their private holdings," Mr Elliott said.
However, managing deer numbers is challenging due to the lack of control methods available.
"There is really only one way to control a pest species like deer and that's with a firearm," Mr Elliott said.
When deer numbers become high they can have a significant impact on the environment and community.
"Vehicle collisions present the most hazardous interaction with feral deer," Mr Elliott said.
Deer can also impact waterways, cause crop and fencing damage, injure livestock and destroy garden plants.
Mr Elliott said people should not approach feral deer because they can be aggressive.
He thanked organisations, including the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for its assistance to control deer.
North Coast LLS is encouraging residents to report sightings of deer via the website www.deerscan.org.au
